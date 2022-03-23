Michael Symon's Dog, Norman, Just Made Instagram's Day

Pictures or videos of puppies doing cute and funny things can brighten anyone's day, but an Instagram post of Michael Symon's dog smiling has his fans in stitches.

The restauranteur has a Hamptons home, which was recently shown off in Closer Weekly. The large property perfectly accommodates Symon's family, including his two-year-old dog, Norman. According to wkyc, Norman came to the Symon family as a puppy back in 2019, and the celebrity chef took to Instagram to announce the newest addition of his household. In the post, Symon shared that although still grieving the loss of another dog at the time, he was very excited for Norman to join the family and "grow up with Emmy."

Over the past two years since Norman was first welcomed into the Symon family, the pup has matured and has clearly learned a few things. In a short video post that has already amassed 36,800 likes, the TV personality shows off some of Norman's skills.