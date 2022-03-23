Instagram Loves Robert Irvine's Take On 'That One Guy'

The season of dining al fresco has officially begun in the Northern Hemisphere, and what better way to celebrate the beginning of spring than with a good old-fashioned barbecue? Whether you have a backyard or you're working with a communal rooftop grill situation or even a public park setup, there's nothing like gathering a group of friends in the great outdoors for a made-to-order feast cooked over an open flame. Some people like to keep things classic with hot dogs and hamburgers, while others might choose to skip the meats altogether for an herbivorous smörgåsbord of grilled fruit and vegetable skewers.

Whichever way you slice it, every barbecue has one thing in common — a grill master. The one person at the BBQ who is either given control, or takes it, over the grill. In an Instagram post, British celebrity chef Robert Irvine shares a TikTok rendering himself the overseer of the flame — and his followers know exactly what he's talking about.