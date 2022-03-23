Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Shrimp Dish

Instagram user @theamazingaldi included the frozen shrimp scampi in a product roundup and fans lit up when they saw the post. Excited replies poured in, including, "The shrimp scampi is amazing. Make a big bowl of angel hair and some fresh parm," to which the author of the post responded with, "mmmm. The best way."

User @ohheyaldi also found the frozen scampi, posting a photo of the meal alongside the caption, "Soup, salad and shrimp scampi please. $5.89 Fremont Fish Market Shrimp Scampi." One follower couldn't get enough of the seafood score and replied with, "This scampi is amazing, already bought 6 of them. I love ALDI!"

Fans have encountered this frozen entree before. Aldi Reviewer tasted the dish last year and noted that the packaged product was a great way to enjoy a more refined seafood meal you might not have on a regular basis. While the item provided a touch of luxury, the reviewer also noted that the 2021 version tasted very salty and contained loads of fat, but when you feel like splurging, the item proved delicious.

The word's still out on if the latest incarnation of Aldi's shrimp scampi can live up to its predecessor, but it still has found a way to strike a chord with shoppers across social media.