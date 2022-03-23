Blaze Pizza Just Dropped A New Offering For Garlic Enthusiasts

Whether you order from your local slice shop or one of many national pizza chains, opting for thin crust or deep dish, everyone has their pizza preferences. While some prefer plain cheese, others love a slice that's loaded with as many toppings as possible. YouGov data says pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping among Americans, though most restaurants offer a slew of add-on options to please any palate. Those who aren't concerned about how their breath smells, for example, might even opt for fresh garlic. For these people, Blaze Pizza is taking the typical garlic topping one step further.

Blaze first introduced an option for garlic lovers about a year ago with its pesto garlic cheesy bread. After its launch, some fans took to Reddit to say that they weren't crazy about the new menu option. This month, the chain announced a new item to cater to fans of the aromatic allium: a pizza that makes garlic the center of attention.