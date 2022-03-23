Nestlé Will Still Sell Products In Russia, But It's Not What You Think

Some might consider crunchy Kit Kat bars as an essential grocery item. Not only do they have the distinction of being the first candy bar to be designed and "marketed around sharing" with others, per Time (with four wafer-filled sections, you can easily oblige your friend's request to "break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar”), but they're also one of the most popular processed chocolate treats in the world — especially in Japan.

Crispy Kit Kats began their life in England in the 1930s and hit store shelves in Europe and the U.S. before dropping in other countries around the world, according to Time. The pioneer candy bar probably laid the foundation for other international phenomena, like Butterfinger and Snickers, to gain fame around the globe. That's why the magazine named Kit Kat one of "the most influential candy bars of all time.” Today, Kit Kat bars in dozens of flavors can be found in more than 80 countries, per Nestlé, and are manufactured in 16 countries, including Canada, India, Germany, and Australia. Russia is no longer on the list.