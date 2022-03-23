Here's How Hardee's New Loyalty App Works For Customers

The story of Hardee's has its roots in the 1960s. That's when the original restaurant, founded by Wilbur Hardee, made its debut in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Fast food was more of a novelty then, and the quick-serve meal destination had outdoor seating, plenty of parking, a drive-thru lane, and, of course, hamburgers. Hardee's is all about chargrilled hamburgers. Hardee's was a smash, and the restaurant quickly became a chain. Today, there are more than 3,700 Hardee's and Carl's Jr. outlets (their menus are the same) in more than 40 countries, according to parent company CKE Restaurants.

Wilbur Hardee probably could not have foreseen the explosion of fast-food restaurants in the U.S. — and the demand to "Feed Your Happy" more quickly and easily. In today's world, there's an app for that, and CKE just introduced it: a customer loyalty program that's available for signup on the newly launched Hardee's and Carl's Jr. apps. The rewards program is part of the company's mission to create "the best digital experience possible" for customers.