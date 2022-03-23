Here's How Hardee's New Loyalty App Works For Customers
The story of Hardee's has its roots in the 1960s. That's when the original restaurant, founded by Wilbur Hardee, made its debut in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Fast food was more of a novelty then, and the quick-serve meal destination had outdoor seating, plenty of parking, a drive-thru lane, and, of course, hamburgers. Hardee's is all about chargrilled hamburgers. Hardee's was a smash, and the restaurant quickly became a chain. Today, there are more than 3,700 Hardee's and Carl's Jr. outlets (their menus are the same) in more than 40 countries, according to parent company CKE Restaurants.
Wilbur Hardee probably could not have foreseen the explosion of fast-food restaurants in the U.S. — and the demand to "Feed Your Happy" more quickly and easily. In today's world, there's an app for that, and CKE just introduced it: a customer loyalty program that's available for signup on the newly launched Hardee's and Carl's Jr. apps. The rewards program is part of the company's mission to create "the best digital experience possible" for customers.
A tap away: Hardee's burgers, discounts, and special offers
Here's how the newly launched Hardee's and Carl's Jr. digital loyalty program works, per a company press release. First, download the Hardee's or Carl's Jr. app on your mobile device. Signing up has its benefits right away, and among them is an offer (with purchase) for a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or hand-breaded chicken sandwich. Subsequent deals include 10% off your digital order, buy-one-get-one deals, and more. The apps have order-ahead and delivery features, as well.
The loyalty program runs on a star system: Rewards club members get 10 stars for every $1 they spend. Once stars are accrued at the 150-, 300-, and 500-star level, they can be redeemed on various menu items, like biscuits, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. Clearly, some Hardee's lovers have been waiting for an app and digital loyalty program — and are ready to use it to feed their hungry. "Have to admit this got me coming back to y'all,” one fan said on Facebook. "The convenience of ordering exactly what I want with minimal speaker time is a blessing. Also having it ready as soon as I walk in for a pickup is perfect. The rewards and offers are also a huge bonus.”