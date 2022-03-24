Beyond Meat Is Giving Jerky A Vegan Makeover

Planet Partnership, a joint venture between Beyond Meat and PepsiCo, has announced its launch of Beyond Meat Jerky. According to a press release, the new snack is a plant-based product made from ingredients like peas and mung beans. Mung Beans, if you're wondering, are a member of the legume family from Asia and India (per Real Simple).

In addition to being vegan-friendly, Beyond Meat Jerky also ticks off some other boxes for health-conscious snackers. It's free of cholesterol, GMOs, soy, and gluten, and it's a good source of protein.

These products from Planet Partnership will be available in three flavors: Original, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki. Per the announcement, the jerky is "marinated and slow roasted to offer the savory experience of traditional beef jerky," and VegOut states the portable snack is comparable in taste and texture to traditional jerky.

Beyond Meat Jerky is already available on Amazon in teriyaki and original flavor, which is described as "slightly smoky, slightly sweet with hints of onion and garlic." No word yet when the product will be popping up at gas stations across the country.