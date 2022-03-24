Rachael Ray's Touching Tribute To Madeleine Albright

Former Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright has died at age 84, Albright's family announced via Twitter today. She trailblazed her way into the White House as its first female Secretary of State in 1997 — the highest-ranking government position any female had held up to that point, per Women's Hall of Fame – but had already been active in steering foreign policy for many years prior. During President Bill Clinton's first term, Albright served a pivotal role as chief delegate to the United Nations, per The New York Times.

With her vow to "talk about foreign policy not in abstract terms, but in human terms and bipartisan terms," Albright earned herself fans and critics on both sides. This was due in part to the fact that when she talked about anything, she tended to do so with notable conviction: Just last month she called out Putin's actions in Ukraine. The diplomat also openly talked about her own actions, like when she explained her use of the phrase, "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other" (via The New York Times).

Clearly, Madeleine Albright holds a special place in the hearts of strong women such as celebrity chef, Rachael Ray, whose Twitter tribute to Albright touchingly reveals her appreciation for the diplomat.