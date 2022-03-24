Jair Tallez Discusses Regional Mexican Food And His Residencia Patron Experience - Exclusive Interview

Can you share a few ways that fans can make better drinks, as well as Mexican recipes at home for a more authentic experience?

As I tell you, I'm more like a cook than a tequila taster, so I will always go and resort to food. Basically my answer, for natural reasons, would be the food that makes sense, and also some amount of [body or viscosity]. So many things. Acidity is great. Also, texture, something crunchy that works in your brain in a way that creates color, it creates a palate of sensations that will add to the experience and make it fun. Because in the end, artistically, we're not professional tasters, but I want to taste.

Can you name a few of your favorite trending flavors or ingredients in Mexican cuisine?

I like [ingredients] that bring me to the earth. There's a tonality of flavor in Mexican cuisine that tends to go towards the earth and it can be mole, or it can be some inserts, or it can be some beans cooked with avocado leaves. I like that sensation. I like that kind of taste. I find it very authentic, very Mexican, and it's inspiring for me.

What do you think it is about the food scene in Mexico that has drawn travelers and more people to come and experience it over the last several years?

For one thing, it's real. For many reasons, Mexican food came of age a few years ago. We always knew, but [since] a few years ago, it has gone exponential. Yes, there's a lot of substance ... [with] Mexican food ... you need to have a lot of regional foods, no? It's those regional foods that really result in what we know as Mexican food and it's fascinating and it's a huge country, and there's a lot of different cultural diversity. It's a world by itself. It's a well deserved ... it makes a lot of sense that [there's] all this attention. I don't even know all of it. I'm still surprised every day by the things we find.

Can you share one ingredient that you can't live without?

Salt. If there's one ingredient that is essential for me, it's salt.

If you could have one other celebrity chef cook for you, who would it be?

Oh, there's so many great ones. Inaki Aizpitarte.

What is your guilty pleasure or go-to fast food order?

Carne asada tacos.

Residencia Patrón takes place on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, in Chelsea's Gallery Row at Studio 525 in New York City. You can join a waitlist to see if additional tickets are made available before each event.