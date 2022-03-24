How Jones Soda's New Augmented Reality Labels Work

Whether it's NFT ad campaigns, offering customers cryptocurrency rewards at the register, or incorporating artificial intelligence in nutrition apps, the food industry is rapidly evolving to leave room for all sorts of innovative technology. In recent times, large food corporations have realized the valuable impact new mediums can have in attracting different audiences. However, this doesn't mean the nostalgia of the past has to be left behind. Jones Soda is known for featuring black-and-white photos submitted by its customers on its bottle labels, according to a press release from the company. Last year, it started to experiment with its classic interactive packaging with the release of multiple limited runs of Augmented Reality (AR) labels. The labels enabled people to activate their soda bottles into short videos in the brand's app.

"Our labels have always been a vital part of the brand, so we're continually looking for new ways to use them as a canvas to engage and expand our fan base," the Chief Marketing Officer of the company said. This is the perfect way to advance the mission of the craft soda company which is to, "craft innovative products to create an emotional connection that celebrates [Jones Soda's] consumers through their lens of the world" (via Jones Soda). By using a multimedia element, Jones Soda is allowing its customers to show off their adventures with the company's beverages. A new release of AR labels is coming to shelves soon.