Gail Simmons Is Giving Instagram Bagel Envy

Diners have a ton to love about bagels. According to New Yorker Bagels, folks flock to these round baked goods thanks to the fact that you can eat them any time of day, the texture compares to no other food, they make the perfect breakfast, and nowadays, the baked good comes in the best and worst bagel flavors. These items originally came about in South Germany, and some of the first bagel sellers peddled the baked goods in bakers or hung on long sticks, per My Jewish Learning. This Jewish diaspora from Eastern Europe helped bring these goods stateside and bagels quickly found their way into the lives of many across the country.

Gail Simmons counts herself as a bagel fanatic and has no qualms when it comes to showing off her love for the baked item. In a recent Instagram post, the co-host of "The Good Dish" lovingly posed next to a stack of bagels and captioned the photo with, "Bagels, a love story in four parts." Fans loved the bagel photoshoot and quickly jumped in with their commentary.