Daphne Oz Just Shared A Pancake Recipe From Her New Cookbook

Daphne Oz has a new cookbook coming out soon, and she's doing her part to set mouths watering in anticipation. Called "Eat Your Heart Out," the new cooking tome is a collection of Oz's 150 favorite recipes that are all completely don't have refined sugar and are gluten-free but still "full of flavor," as she explains in a cooking demonstration posted to Instagram. These recipes are designed to help eaters "feel good and strong in your skin again," she explains.

The television host said she doesn't have a gluten allergy, but she claims in the video that many people may not feel their best when they have too much gluten in their diet. Some symptoms of gluten intolerance include fatigue, stomach upset, leg numbness, and muscle cramps, says MedLine Plus. Reducing refined sugar intake may lead to some pretty serious health benefits, like reduced risk of heart disease, weight loss, lower triglyceride levels, and so on, per WebMD.

All of that put together is a pretty compelling argument to try the author's pancake recipe, which you can do without even purchasing the book. Of course, if you like what you taste, that's always an option when it comes out on April 26.