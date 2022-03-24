José Andrés Just Received A Big Honor From President Joe Biden

Just go ahead and add another bullet point to José Andrés' resume: The famed chef and humanitarian was recently appointed by President Joe Biden as co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition, per his Twitter account. His co-chair is Elena Delle Donne, two-time WNBA MVP.

Andrés, an American citizen and Spanish immigrant, is not new to humanitarian work. In 2010 he set up World Central Kitchen, an organization that offers meals in times of crisis to those in need. This isn't his first presidential nod, either, as President Obama awarded him the National Humanities Medal in 2015. He was also named Humanitarian of the Year in 2018 by the James Beard Foundation, and landed on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in both 2012 and 2018, according to his website.

Clearly, Andrés has already done a lot to help humanity, and is on an even greater path now, thanks to President Biden. But what is this new position, anyway?