José Andrés Just Received A Big Honor From President Joe Biden
Just go ahead and add another bullet point to José Andrés' resume: The famed chef and humanitarian was recently appointed by President Joe Biden as co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition, per his Twitter account. His co-chair is Elena Delle Donne, two-time WNBA MVP.
Andrés, an American citizen and Spanish immigrant, is not new to humanitarian work. In 2010 he set up World Central Kitchen, an organization that offers meals in times of crisis to those in need. This isn't his first presidential nod, either, as President Obama awarded him the National Humanities Medal in 2015. He was also named Humanitarian of the Year in 2018 by the James Beard Foundation, and landed on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in both 2012 and 2018, according to his website.
Clearly, Andrés has already done a lot to help humanity, and is on an even greater path now, thanks to President Biden. But what is this new position, anyway?
What does this appointment mean for José Andrés?
Previously, the council was chaired by people like football star Herschel Walker, with committee members including Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL coach Bill Belichick, LPGA player Natalie Gulbis, and many more athletes, doctors, and other fitness professionals. The idea behind the council is near and dear to José Andrés' heart — promote physical activity and healthy eating in all communities, regardless of socioeconomic class and personal abilities.
Committee members help to advance knowledge and understanding of nutrition and fitness recommendations through their societal impact. They also develop and promote programs to motivate Americans of all ages to get and stay healthy.
Andrés couldn't be happier about this major appointment, sending out a word of thanks to the President, noting that it's an honor to serve alongside his co-chair, Elena Delle Donne. "I'm excited to get to work putting nutrition at the heart of creating a healthy, prosperous & more equitable future for America and the world, where food brings us together to build #longertables," he tweeted. Cheers to that!