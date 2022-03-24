What Do You Make To Wow At A Potluck Dinner? Reddit Has Answers

Potluck dinners are a great way to sample a wide variety of different meals, without having to do all the hard work of preparing everything yourself. However, whether you are hosting or simply attending a potluck, it can still take a little time to come up with a great idea, and then do all the shopping, prepping, and cooking necessary to deliver a delicious part of the meal. Recently, one Reddit user took to the social media platform to find some suggestions for great dishes that will wow the other guests, even those times you get a last-minute invite. "You have 12 hours before a potluck, what dish do you cook to absolutely knock everyone's socks off?" u/gneissity asked.

Luckily, other Reddit users responded with quite a few creative suggestions, from breads and savory meats to salads and desserts. A few suggested focaccia, while other fun ideas included spinach artichoke dip, mac and cheese, spring rolls, and pulled pork. "If there's not much time to cook, make a charcuterie board," advised u/amygunkler. "Tortellini salad — boil cheese tortellini, add Italian dressing (NOT the creamy kind), and cut-up salami. Chill until ready to go! Everyone loves it and it can sit out longer than something with mayo," suggested another person.