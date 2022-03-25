The BOGO Deals White Castle Is Celebrating Spring With

White Castle fans have something new to look forward to each week over the course of spring. PR Newswire reports that on April 20, diners can expect $4 off any delivery order over $20. The burger chain plans to honor Mother's Day with $5 off any $25 order between May 6 and 8, and for Father's Day, anyone who gets a delivery order can take 20% off a check over $25 between June 17 and 19.

The chain didn't forget in-store purchases either. On April 18, the brand celebrates Tax Day by taking 18% off of your entire meal, while the restaurant wants to honor National Slider Day by giving out free cheeseburgers all day on May 15. Diners can also come in between May 27 and 30 to get "$5 off the 1921 Share-A-Meal" for Memorial Day.

Any Craver Nation member can score many of the spring deals, including 20% off every order between April 1 and June 30 and BOGO Impossible Sliders between May 2 and 31. You can also get a six-piece of the famous White Castle Chicken Rings for $2.

For complete deets on these deals, or to become a Craver Nation member, head over to the White Castle website.