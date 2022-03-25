A Beloved Kids' Cartoon Inspired Pinkberry's Two New Strawberry Flavors

Per the press release, Pinkberry's limited-time Strawberry Shortcake flavor takes its name from the main character of the WildBrain cartoon "Berry in the Big City," the third installment of the network's "Strawberry Shortcake" series. For the unfamiliar, the dessert-centric program follows a young girl by the name of Strawberry Shortcake who moves in with her Aunt Praline in Big Apple City. With her cat, Custard, in tow, Strawberry Shortcake gets up to all kinds of adventures with her new friends Orange Blossom, Lime Chiffon, Lemon Meringue, and Blueberry Muffin. Now that we have that covered, let's get into the new frozen dessert.

With its "cool, tart tang," Pinkberry's Strawberry Shortcake flavor "celebrates the sweetness of the season," Melissa Hubbell of the dessert franchise's parent company Kahala Brands says. As with all Pinkberry flavors, customers can choose to leave their treat plain or customize it with bits of chocolate, nuts, and other toppings. For those who want to enjoy a deconstructed version of the classic dessert, Pinkberry is promoting a combination option with fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, crumbole (a vanilla-flavored crumbled cookie topping), and whipped cream, according to the press release. We have no doubt that even those who have never seen "Berry in the Big City" will still enjoy this seasonally appropriate treat.