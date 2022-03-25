Alex Guarnaschelli Is Also Weirded Out By Those Realistic Cake Videos

It's true that the internet is full of unbelievable trends such as videos of cake artists cutting realistic cakes that resemble everyday objects, including delicious-looking burgers with fries on the side. According to PopSugar, some bakers have designed cakes that don't even seem like they're cakes, and it's nearly impossible to spot the differences thanks to the incredibly skilled cake artists.

A Redditor posted a video clip that gave viewers a glimpse into some unbelievable cakes that looked like, in no particular order, a giant strawberry, a packet of Doritos, a cup of freshly brewed coffee, a can of sparkling water, and more. Another Reddit user couldn't help joking, "Now I want cake and Doritos at the same time," while someone else mentioned that they don't think that the cake tasted great. Another Redditor wrote, "Realistic looking cakes that no one really wants to eat because fondant is absolute trash." As it turns out, even celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli isn't sure how to react when she comes across a realistic cake video (via Twitter).