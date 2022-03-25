What The 2022 Oscars After-Party Dinner Will Look Like

The Oscars have always featured a star-studded guest list, but their dinners haven't always matched the clientele. According to Chowhound, the very first Oscars dinner back in 1929 looked very stark in comparison to modern spreads. The first Oscars dinner opened with a selection of celery, nuts, dinner rolls, and olives, and led to a bowl of consommé Celestine. Diners then got treated to a roasted half-chicken on toast, a fad dish at the time that was inspired by a similar quail dish. If they preferred, attendees could instead switch out their poultry for seafood and enjoy a "sole sautéed in butter." The evening concluded with ice cream and cakes, and since prohibition had been in full effect, no one legally drank any alcohol that evening.

Compare this dinner to the 2019 pre-pandemic Oscars, and its like comparing night and day. Fansided reports that this dinner featured catering by Wolfgang Puck and a menu that consisted of highlights like, black truffle chicken pot pies, Miyazaki wagyu steak, smoked salmon pizza topped with crème fraîche and caviar, and "chocolate Oscar statues decorated with real gold dust." It might be hard to imagine, but the 2022 menu plans to raise the stakes and deliver an even more extravagant dinner to attendees this year.