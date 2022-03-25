Geoffrey Zakarian's Secret To A Picture-Perfect Charcuterie Board

Making a charcuterie board seems like it shouldn't take too much effort, but crafting an Instagram-worthy plate of meats, cheese, and produce takes a certain talent and a handful of tips. According to Picky Palate, any solid charcuterie spread should consist of a few essentials, including cured meats, nuts, olives, crackers, and a selection of jams. You shouldn't forget the cheeses either, and one expert recommends including three varieties that come in different sizes. Color matters too, and herbs can help your spread pop a bit more.

You also need to account for how many people plan to pick apart the spread. My Recipes recommends that you need to allocate two ounces of charcuterie content per guest, while ensuring that you use a variety of flavors in the meats that you choose to include. You also shouldn't forget the right wine pairing, and selecting the right vino can make all the difference.

Nobody knows his way around a charcuterie board like Geoffrey Zakarian, and the personality recently took to Instagram to share a particular tip that can make anyone's cheese and meat spread shine.