Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.

This seems to be the case for the shopper behind fan Instagram account @Costco_doesitagain who, upon a recent visit to their local warehouse, spotted a sweet new product that they just had to share with their fellow Costco fans. "@melimonstercookies now at Costco!" they captioned a post on March 24, accompanying a photo of a colorful box with three 16-ounce bags of Original Monster Cookie Mix from Meli's Monster Cookies.

For those unfamiliar with this women-owned brand, Meli's Monster Cookies was co-founded by lifelong friends Melissa Blue and Melissa Mehall. After realizing a family cookie recipe of Blue's was naturally gluten-free, the duo decided to share the sweet treats with the rest of the world. According to a post on Meli's Instagram, yesterday marked the brand's official launch in select Costco stores. Based on the response to @Costco_doesitagain's post, shoppers certainly seem eager to pick up a few boxes of their own.