Aldi Shoppers Are Praising These Adorable Quarter Holders

Yesterday, Aldi shoppers fell into cooing over a quarter holder. On the Aldi subreddit, one shopper shared a picture of a cart shaped keychain pouch with the title, "A quarter holder; gift at my local Aldi's!!"

Commenters shared how they had quarter holders that resembled a cactus, a sloth, and a lemon. The latter two, however, were apparently not the best designed: "I have a cactus one and it's cute but impossible to get the quarter out of it! And I always forget about it and end up using a purse quarter anyway." The one with the lemon noted that the OP's cart-shaped holder looked like it was made from more forgiving leather.

Evidently, there is a desirous group for these holders as one person wanted Aldi to go even further, writing that, "I know they occasionally sell quarter holders, but I do kind of wish Aldi would treat quarter holders as candles and have four kinds a month until you hit the one you love." While a quarter holder in of itself may not sound noteworthy, such interest in it is.