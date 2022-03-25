New Study Reveals How Extra Cups Of Coffee Could Be Good For You

For many of us, having a cup (or more) of coffee is the only way to greet the morning and to get you through the day. And, per HealthDay, because java does have some impact on your heart rhythms, there have always been questions about how good it actually is for you. Doctors have even thought of the caffeine present in our coffee, tea, and cola as a potential heart risk, even though studies around the subject have been inconclusive.

But the American College of Cardiology says new findings from the Alfred Hospital and Baker Heart Institute in Melbourne, Australia, are showing that not only is coffee safe, but specific amounts could actually be beneficial for people that suffer from heart disease.

Peter M. Kistler, who is head of arrhythmia research at the institute, says, "Because coffee can quicken heart rate, some people worry that drinking it could trigger or worsen certain heart issues. This is where general medical advice to stop drinking coffee may come from. But our data suggest that daily coffee intake shouldn't be discouraged, but rather included as a part of a healthy diet for people with and without heart disease."