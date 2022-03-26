Why Some Costco Shoppers Aren't Thrilled With Its New Cutting Boards

There are plenty of fancy tools you can fill your kitchen with, but few may be as important as a good cutting board. As The City Cook writes, "A board protects both the food being cut as well as your countertop." Having the right kind of board can be crucial to keeping your knives in tip-top shape by helping to prevent them from getting dull (via Bon Appétit).

If you've ever been in the market for a new cutting board, you likely know that there are a variety of different options available. However, Serious Eats argues that wood is "far and away the best material" to go for when picking a board due to it being sanitary, durable, and gentle on your blades, with teak being one of the best types of woods you can choose (via Bob Vila).

Unfortunately, teak boards can often come with a price tag that reaches in the triple digits, so when the shopper behind Costco fan Instagram account @costcohotfinds spotted a two-pack of Tramontina Teakwood Cutting Boards at their local warehouse for less than $20 this week, they knew they had to spread the word. "I love these and this is such a good deal!" they captioned a post about the kitchenware, though it appears that some Costco shoppers that have already purchased the product weren't quite as pleased.