The Tea Debate In Bridgerton Season 2 Explained

No British period drama is complete without a scene or more involving tea – either taken on its own or as part of the classic mid-afternoon ritual. But in the latest season of the hit series "Bridgerton," English tea takes a bit of a beating at the hands of lead character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, who chooses to dismiss the beverage. In one of the images shared on social media, the character is quoted as saying, "I even taught her [my sister Edwina] how to make this pitiful excuse for tea the English so adore." In another, she succinctly states, "I despise English tea."

While the comment may fly over the heads of those who don't know much about the history of English tea, Metro says it struck a chord with members of the Indian diaspora. The sentiments expressed about tea appear to be commonly shared by those who have seen the show. One fan actually took to Twitter to explain, "It's the smallest of things in s2 of that really stand out to me. One particular case is when Kate is making tea but she uses whole spices to infuse the tea first just like how many South Asians do when making their chai." Another person tweeted, "Bridgerton' did justice to Indian tea and I feel so alive."