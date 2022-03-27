Hannaford Recalls Chicken Meal Kits Due To Undeclared Allergens

Hannaford has issued a recall for select ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits. The issue, as the New England-based supermarket company explains in a statement, is that its supplier, Taylor Farms, realized these products may include undeclared wheat and soy, which are allergens and not on its product labels.

The specific products that are subject to the recall are 11.55-ounce containers, have sell by dates ranging from March 26 through March 29, and are marked with the lot codes TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081. The statement ended by affirming that as of the announcement, no injuries had been reported and the offending products had been removed. If you have bought these chicken products from Hannaford, you may return it for a full refund.

However, since the issue was with the supplier, the recall for the ready made chicken breasts extends across the boundaries of grocery store brands. A press release issued by Hannaford's sister company Stop & Shop, reported by Globe Newswire, states that it too is recalling the same chicken product. The same details apply.