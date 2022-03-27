Here's Why You May See An Increase In Oatly Product Prices

Grocery bills will grow bigger for some plant-based milk drinkers as Oatly looks to raise the price of their products. As Marketing Dive reports, the company is doing so to offload the increased production costs that come with rising oat prices, which is not so much due to inflation as much as a diminished supply. Food Business News writes that droughts caused 2021 to have the lowest amount of oats grown on record, and also that the demand for oat-based products have increased due to the provided health benefits. "[Production] approaching half of what was needed," Steve Eilertson, president and chairman of Grain Millers, explained. "Much of this deterioration happened late in the growing season and really caught a lot of people by surprise."

A major source of the crop comes to the U.S. from Canada, which has reported its lowest production of field crops, 36.8%, in the five-year average (via Government of Canada). Again, much of the blame for the decrease in crops is due to extreme weather conditions, which caused significant crop flooding.