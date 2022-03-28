Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Paul Hollywood's Mexico City Selfie

No one knows his way around a mixer or rolling pin like Paul Hollywood. According to the personality's website, the chef who has made waves as a host and judge on "The Great British Bake Off" got his start after deciding he should follow in his father's footsteps. He gave up his career path as a sculptor, served as the head baker at a variety of world-class hotels, and traveled the world in order to learn more about this cooking form. Eventually, Hollywood landed a bunch of television gigs and has published a variety of cookbooks focused on the art and science of baking.

Over the course of Hollywood's career, the star has visited Cyprus, Egypt, and Jordan in order to learn more about how different cultures approach baking. It should come as no surprise that the star has now found himself in Mexico City. The star teased a new show in an Instagram post of his headshot, alongside the caption, "Thank you Mexico from Mexico City Oaxaca/Tijuana/ Baha/Yucatan/Cancun you've been incredible the series will air soon love you all." Followers loved the shoutout and couldn't wait to jump in with replies.