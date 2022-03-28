Red Bull's New Summer Flavor Features An Unexpected Fruit

Red Bull has a new, limited-edition summer flavor that features a fruit some fans might not expect, per a March 23 press release.

The drink's summer-inspired taste contains a "hint of peach," in addition to strawberry and apricot. Shoppers will be able to find the new flavor in matte orange cans, which come in 8.4-ounce and 12-ounce sizes. Its marketing campaign features athlete Carissa Moore.

Some Red Bull fans are already anticipating the new seasonal flavor and sharing the news. "Red Bull has a new summer edition flavor Strawberry Apricot heading to stores in April," one fan tweeted. "This one sounds pretty solid. Feeling this one." The flavor will be available at select retailers on April 4, and it will be available nationwide on May 1.

But fans don't have to wait that long — one fast-food chain is already selling Red Bull Strawberry Apricot Slushes. Here's where to find them.