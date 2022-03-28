Why Aldi Shoppers Think Cabot's Seriously Sharp Cheddar Is 'The Best'

If you can't get enough of sharp cheeses, then you just might want to take a trip to your local Aldi. The popular supermarket, which is known for their affordable prices on many household and grocery items, has just added a bold new cheese offering to their shelves. The store is now carrying Cabot's Seriously Sharp Vermont Cheddar Cheese, which delivers a strong, rich flavor that is sure to satisfy those who love bold cheeses. Unlike their other lines of cheddar, Cabot's Seriously Sharp cheese is aged a minimum of 14 months, ensuring a complex, tangy, and occasionally crumbly flavor experience (via HuffPost).

Instagram's Adventures in Aldi announced the arrival of the sharp new cheese on social media, telling their followers, "I've always heard great things about @cabotcheese and I cannot wait to try this seriously sharp version of it! Do you like sharp cheeses or no?! I used to hate it, but I LOVE it now!" Many of their fans were equally excited by the arrival of this bold new flavor. Many shoppers called it "the best" cheese, while others raved that it was "so good" and "one of my favorite cheeses!" "Love it!" one user replied, while another agreed the "sharper the better!"