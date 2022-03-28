Instagram Is Cracking Up Over Gordon Ramsay's Mom's Honest Food Review

In the United States, Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday in May each year, but other countries celebrate the holiday on different days. In the United Kingdom, for instance, families ring in Mother's Day on Mothering Sunday, which takes place on the fourth Sunday of Lent, says the Evening Standard. Being from the U.K., Gordon Ramsay celebrated the special day this past weekend, sharing a post on Instagram in honor of his mother.

Ramsay shared a video of him and his mother cooking together. While Ramsay is famous for dishing out rash, brash, and oftentimes hilarious criticism in the kitchen, it's his mom who has the harsh critique this time. In the video, Ramsay tells his mom to have a taste of what he just made. She dips her finger into the bowl, tastes it, and says, "ugh," while making a face, followed up with, "I don't like that." Ramsay chuckles and throws his hands down in response, and fans in the comments seemed to be laughing at the interaction, too.