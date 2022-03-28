This Is The Only Country You Can Find Pizza Hut's New Dim Sum Pizza

Anyone who wants to splurge can't go wrong ordering a dim sum meal. According to Asia Society, dim sum constitutes a meal that consists of small dumplings and snacks alongside tea. This type of meal, which originated in the Guangdong region of China, somewhat resembles Spanish tapas and over the years, has spread over every part of the world. Typical items that make up the meal include offerings like shumai, which are wrappers that get stuffed with pork or shrimp, and xiaolong bao, also known as soup dumplings.

Ordering dim sum can feel just as exciting as tasting the dumplings and small plates that make up the meal. Dim Sum Central states that you typically need to fill out a "checklist menu" from a server with a pushcart, who then serves you the meal. The dining pace picks up over the course of the day, and can make anyone excited to dig into some dumplings. This type of established meal has now crossed over into Pizza Hut territory, and one country now combines the dim sum experience with a classic Pizza Hut pizza in a way you might never imagine.