Why Molson Coors Just Lost A $56 Million Lawsuit

Multinational brewing company Molson Coors will have to pay $56 million to Stone Brewing following the conclusion of an ongoing trademark infringement case that had been brought against the brand in 2018, according to Reuters. Stone Brewing, a craft brewery based in San Diego, California, alleged that Molson Coors, which manufactures Keystone beer, rebranded its product in what Stone Brewing co-founder Greg Koch called a "hostile 4-year co-op of the Stone name," per ABC 8 News.

In 2018, Molson Coors changed the branding and packaging of Keystone beer to simply "STONE." Stone Brewing alleged this move could cause consumer confusion between Keystone and its own flagship beers, which are trademarked with the word "stone." The craft beer brand, which produces 0.5% of the volume of beer manufactured by Molson Coors each year, claimed that the multinational company was infringing on its consumer territory, since people were unlikely to realize a difference between the two beers due to the similar branding. Stone Brewing filed a lawsuit against Molson Coors with the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California for "trademark infringement and unfair competition" (via ABC 10News San Diego).