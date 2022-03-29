The Horrifying Thing Red Robin Employees Were Accused Of Doing To A Customer's Salad

One year ago this month, a Portland man dug into the salad he'd ordered at a nearby Clackamas Red Robin location, only to allegedly discover something so inappropriate, so horrible that the incident has left him traumatized to this day, according to a $1 million federal lawsuit filed earlier this month in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The lawsuit, which alleges battery, sexual abuse, negligence, and racial discrimination, was filed against Red Robin International, Inc. as well as the manager who was on duty at the time of the said incident (via Oregon Live).

The attorney of record for this case is Oregon personal injury lawyer Jason Kafoury, who has established himself not only as an advocate for his clients but also as an activist in the area of campaign reform, per Anchorage Daily News. According to Kafoury, the plaintiff in this action, currently known only as "T.C." in court filings, had already eaten his way through what he described as "a decent amount" of his salad before making his "horrific" discovery – which is that the salad contained some quantity of what T.C. recognized as human semen.

T.C., who was dining along with seven other family members, immediately was sickened. "He started vomiting," according to Kafoury, and later that night, he was diagnosed at a local hospital with both nausea and anxiety. One can only imagine what T.C. might have gone through when lab testing later confirmed the alleged semen was, in fact, human genetic material.