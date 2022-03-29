Instagram Is Cracking Up Over Michael Symon's Dog's Ferry Reaction

Chef Michael Symon has posted the most adorable mini-vid of his dog on Instagram and fans are cracking up. The chef shares in the caption, "@normansymon is like "I'm not sure if I like this ferry sh**." Norman Symon is Chef Symon's dog who has been winning on Instagram, and yes he has his own account. Norman's little bio describes him as a smiling "Staffy bull terrier" who is also a bit of a Food Network star in his own right.

And while happy to share tasting duties with his famous chef dad, this sweet video seems to have Norman pretty confused. The pup is seen looking out the car window on a ferry ride, clearly confused by the water. One fan on the chef's post seems to channel their inner terrier and writes, "Is that water? Nope, I do not like this," while another follower states "Poor Norman looks confused."

Seriously, how did the car get so floaty? We get it Norman, we get it. One fan shares what we can agree upon, "*This* made me laugh out loud. Thank you!"