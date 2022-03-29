Cutwater Spirits Just Dropped Its Summer Canned Cocktail Lineup

Cutwater Spirits lineup of flavors and cans continues to expand — and this time the company is gearing up for a light and refreshing summer. Where the brand inspired its drinker to embrace the "Lazy Ones" in a Superbowl ad this past February, the new slim can lineup is all about being "fruit-forward" and refreshing, as shared in a recent press release obtained by Mashed.

Yuseff Cherney, Cutwater Spirits co-founder and master distiller states,"We expanded our portfolio's refreshing, easy-to-enjoy offerings by developing new flavor variations that build on three of Cutwater's most enjoyable cocktails and feature our own award-winning vodka, rum, or tequila."

These new flavors are offered in 12 ounce slim cans, all with a fresh new look, in packs of four or eight. Says Cherney, "The new slim can format is inspired by the kind of highball glass you'd get at your favorite bar if you ordered one of these cocktails off the menu." The product offerings include Ranch Waters, Rum Mojitos, and Vodka Sodas. The entire collection is shared as under 6% ABV, and running a slimmer spectrum of between 99 and 165 calories. The collection is also labeled as gluten-free and without artificial sweeteners.