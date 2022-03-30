The Funny Reason Kraft Is Giving Away Free Boxes Of Mac 'N Cheese

There is probably no better comfort food out there than mac and cheese. Its creamy, indulgent blend of gooey cheese and rich carbs makes it one of the most soothing foods to eat, especially after a particularly rough day. Kraft understands the dish's unique comforting power, and the company is putting it to good use following the Final Four games of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament this year.

When it comes to sports, emotions can run high. And March Madness is among one of the most popular sporting events in the country. The 2022 tournament will come to its exciting conclusion on April 2 in New Orleans, where Villanova, Duke, Kansas, and North Carolina will duke it out inside the Caesars Superdome to see who will be the 2022 tournament champion, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

But no matter who wins, there will still be plenty of fans who are disappointed their team didn't manage to take home the championship. And Kraft plans to comfort them with a free box of the new, limited-edition "Basketbawl" mac and cheese, according to a press release sent to Mashed.