Svedka Just Dropped A New Fruit-Flavored Spiked Tea

If you love spiked ice tea, a variety of brands have you covered. According to Thrillist, brands like The Best Damn Sweet Tea, Noveltea, and Twisted Tea have tapped into this market and come out with offerings that pair a classic sweet tea with the bite of alcohol. Vinepair ranks Arnold Palmer's Spiked Half and Half, Bully Boy Italian Iced Tea, and even Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Tea Seltzer Raspberry Black Tea as some of the best varieties of 2021, but one new competitor looks to turn the tables on the entire hard tea market.

According to PR Newswire, Svedka, the spirit brand you most likely associate with vodka, has dipped its toes into the spiked tea market with a new selection of hard canned teas. The brand released a group of three new hard tea spritzes in honor of summer with a 5% ABV content and hopes customers plan to either drink the teas solo or use them as mixers.