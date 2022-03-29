Is Smashburger Really Opening Its Own Bar?
It seems that everywhere we turn, there is a new chain popping up, whether it's a local Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, or a brand new concept. The world of fast casual food has grown tremendously in recent years. According to Technavio, between 2019 and 2024, the fast casual global market is expected to grow by a whopping $150 billion — and 44% of the global market is right in North America. With that said, restaurants in the United States are constantly looking to grow in new and innovative ways. More fast casual eateries means more competition, which keeps restaurants finding new ways to set themselves apart from the rest.
Smashburger, a popular restaurant chain where consumers order at the counter and have the food brought to them, has done just that with its newest venture: A full-service bar inside one of its Colorado restaurants. And the brand says it plans to bring this concept to other parts of the country soon (via Nation's Restaurant News).
Smashburger plans on opening full service bars in multiple locations
If you think burgers and beer pair well together, you're going to love this: A Smashburger location in Denver, Colorado now offers guests a full dining experience — complete with bar service. It's the chain restaurant's first of its kind.
According to Nation's Restaurant News, Smashburger will still keep its traditional format of customers ordering at the counter. However, they've added a bar into the mix, where guests can sit and eat while having a few adult drinks. Previously, customers could only sit at tables, and alcohol was not served. "You can still walk in and have your traditional Smashburger experience ... But if you want to take it a step further and watch the game on TV while having a meal with your family, you can do that too," said Smashburger president Carl Bachmann.
Though Denver is currently the only Smashburger location with a full bar, that will change soon. The Denver Post reports that the chain plans to open another full-service bar in New York City.