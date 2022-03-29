Is Smashburger Really Opening Its Own Bar?

It seems that everywhere we turn, there is a new chain popping up, whether it's a local Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, or a brand new concept. The world of fast casual food has grown tremendously in recent years. According to Technavio, between 2019 and 2024, the fast casual global market is expected to grow by a whopping $150 billion — and 44% of the global market is right in North America. With that said, restaurants in the United States are constantly looking to grow in new and innovative ways. More fast casual eateries means more competition, which keeps restaurants finding new ways to set themselves apart from the rest.

Smashburger, a popular restaurant chain where consumers order at the counter and have the food brought to them, has done just that with its newest venture: A full-service bar inside one of its Colorado restaurants. And the brand says it plans to bring this concept to other parts of the country soon (via Nation's Restaurant News).