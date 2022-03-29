Olive Garden Might Be Struggling. Here's What To Know

Darden Restaurants informed investors and analysts on March 24 that they will have to lower their expectations. As CNBC covered, the company was supposed to bring in $2.51 billion in revenue but only managed $2.45 billion. Moreover, same-store sales for Olive Garden, which is Darden Restaurant's most profitable brand, only grew by 29.9%, not 36.7%. This is despite having record-breaking sales in December.

It appears that the restaurant's business continued to be affected by COVID-19. Raj Vennam, the Chief Financial Officer of Darden, explained that because Olive Garden was both an eat-in location and had an older demographic that was more at risk than other brands in the company's portfolio, it was particularly susceptible to disruptions caused by the pandemic (per Restaurant Business). In fact, the rest of the restaurants owned by the company performed reasonably well. It was only Olive Garden that proved to be a heavy burden to their profit margin.