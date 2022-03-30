Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Try Its New Lemon Swirl Ice Cream

Lemons might bring fantasies about hot summer days to mind. But the harvest period for the tart citrus fruit — whose trees can be traced back millions and millions of years, according to National Geographic — is actually at its peak right now, in early spring (via The Spruce Eats). For those who live in sunny states like California and Arizona (or certain parts of Florida), tasting a fresh lemon can be as easy as slipping on some flip-flops and plucking one from a nearby tree. For the rest of us, the lemons shipped to our nearest grocery store will have to suffice.

At Trader Joe's, shoppers can taste the scurvy-fighting fruit not only from the market chain's produce section, but also in products from its ever-updating dessert freezers. And now, thanks to a recent Instagram post by @traderjoeslist, shoppers are flocking to TJ's for the store's latest lemon treat: a lemon ice cream that boosts the flavor of the in-season fruit with some sweet accoutrements.