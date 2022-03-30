The Real Reason Your Oat Milk May Soon Be More Expensive

Supply chain issues are continuing to disrupt the lives of people across the country. As CNN points out, this issue affects everyone, especially the most financially vulnerable. The problem has only grown in size, meaning more and more Americans may have to confront the rising price of food. Back in October 2021, times looked like they could get worse for the oat industry. Gro Intelligence reported that extreme droughts across North America put a major dent in the region's production of oats. America lost 40% of this staple, while Canada fared even worse. The Great White North supplies the most amount of oats to the world, but over the course of last year, the industry diminished by 44% and its stockpiles of the grain fell to the smallest amount ever.

The ramifications of this shortage has rippled through the food industry and it looks like shoppers might truly feel the crunch in the coming days, especially for those who buy alternatives to dairy milk. Food Dive reported on March 25 that the combination of crop hardships and transportation issues have created a perfect storm that should put oat milk fans on edge.