Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Thai Option

Many diners and shoppers alike have a special place in their heart for Thai cuisine. According to Chef's Pencil, minced pork stir-fried with chili and Thai basil, coconut soup with chicken, and pad Thai all rank as some of the most popular offerings that have emerged from the Southeast Asian country. While many have had the opportunity to taste some of the most popular savory dishes from Thailand, desserts from the region might prove a bit more elusive.

The Culture Trip reports that mango sticky rice, sweet crepes, and coconut rice dumplings are common Thai meal finishers. While you might have had to cook these foods at home, or travel to your nearest Thai restaurant for them, Trader Joe's now offers a Thai sweet confection too.

Instagrammer @traderjoeslist stumbled upon the grocery chain's new banana fritters and had to post a photo of the find. They captioned the score with, "NEW THAI BANANA FRITTERS $3.49 You may be shocked to see that I am even holding this, but fun fact, Thai Namwa Bananas are NOT rude, especially when they are prepared as the box specifies. I sample and review these in this weeks haul and I can't wait to share all the details with you tomorrow!"