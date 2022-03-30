Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Thai Option
Many diners and shoppers alike have a special place in their heart for Thai cuisine. According to Chef's Pencil, minced pork stir-fried with chili and Thai basil, coconut soup with chicken, and pad Thai all rank as some of the most popular offerings that have emerged from the Southeast Asian country. While many have had the opportunity to taste some of the most popular savory dishes from Thailand, desserts from the region might prove a bit more elusive.
The Culture Trip reports that mango sticky rice, sweet crepes, and coconut rice dumplings are common Thai meal finishers. While you might have had to cook these foods at home, or travel to your nearest Thai restaurant for them, Trader Joe's now offers a Thai sweet confection too.
Instagrammer @traderjoeslist stumbled upon the grocery chain's new banana fritters and had to post a photo of the find. They captioned the score with, "NEW THAI BANANA FRITTERS $3.49 You may be shocked to see that I am even holding this, but fun fact, Thai Namwa Bananas are NOT rude, especially when they are prepared as the box specifies. I sample and review these in this weeks haul and I can't wait to share all the details with you tomorrow!"
Fans react to the new dessert
Many followers couldn't wait to rain down excitement about the sweet discovery. Instagram replies ranged from, "Oh I'm so excited that these are GF!!" all the way to, "Omg I love getting these at festivals. I always have to get it when I see it. Ooh I hope this version is a decent buy." Others jumped in with, "NEED ASAP w ice cream and drizzled with salted caramel sauce," and, "They're delicious! We tried them last night at our store. So good!"
Many can't wait to get their hands on the product. Excited commenters said, "I need to go to Trader Joe's tomorrow for this," and, "OMB (Oh My Buddha) just in time for Thai New Year, April 13th. Can't wait to try them out."
According to Kannamma Cooks, banana fritters rank as a very popular snack in Thailand. They are traditionally made by dipping bananas in a rice flour batter that contains coconut and sesame seeds, making for a very decadent treat. The word's out on how Trader Joe's version stacks up against the homemade version, but that hasn't stopped shoppers from getting hyped over the find.