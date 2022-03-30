Blue Apron Just Added Breakfast To Its Meal Lineup

The latest news in the blog post explains that the new breakfast menu offers healthful alternatives to the protein bar or pastry that you might be inclined to grab on a busy weekday morning, with Blue Apron's Chef Ashley Giddens at the helm of creating the tasty meals. Taking rushed schedules into account, the blog post claims that the new recipes are designed to be ready in 15 minutes or less, "without creating a pile of dishes."

On the sandwich front, the new menu features recipes for a fried egg and prosciutto sandwich with smoked gouda and Calabrian mayo, as well as a spinach and egg sandwich with parmesan, both of which can be customized based on the cook's egg-prep preference. Over on the sweet end, there are buttermilk-cornmeal pancakes with maple-fig syrup and pistachios, as well as sourdough French toast with cherry-maple syrup and almonds — neither of which require measuring cups. If you're more of a breakfast taco person, a set of cheesy egg and bell pepper tacos with chipotle sour cream is another newcomer.

According to Food Network, the move to breakfast items came after a request from 36% of Blue Apron customers. For now, the company will test the waters by offering the breakfast plan (which can be found on their add-on section) on a bi-weekly basis for those whose subscriptions include two or four servings, with delivery starting April 18.