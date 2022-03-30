Sonic Just Added A Nostalgic Jewelry Piece To Its Merch Line

Sonic has always been a nostalgic kind of place. Between the drive-in setup, classic coneys and sundaes, and rollerskating employees, the experience of eating at the fast food chain is reminiscent of the 1950s dining scene in which it first opened (via Oklahoma Historical Society). And if those elements aren't enough of a throwback for you, Sonic's merch — sorry, swag — line features a number of other things that'll take you for a ride down memory lane.

The Sonic Swag Shop sells everything from enamel pins (ideal for decorating that '80s jean jacket you just got from the thrift store) to socks, can coolers, and T-shirts — one of which reads, "My car is my favorite dining room." And the selection is growing: This week, the brand launched a few new items in honor of Sonic's famous slushes. They're meant to help people decide which one to order, since the dozens of different flavors may make the decision pretty difficult. Wear them, the brand says, and they just might "predict your slush mood."