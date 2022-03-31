The Major Way Walmart Is Working To Stop Food Waste

Next time you toss out the last few potatoes in the bag for no particular reason other than you need space for your weekly supermarket run, you might want to consider that food waste isn't just a waste of money and a tragic irony in light of the current global struggle with food insecurity. It's also contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and doing damage to the environment, per the World Wildlife Foundation.

If you're wondering how that's even possible, consider all the fuel that was already used to grow, transport, and process whatever food you happen to be tossing. Then consider that rotting food produces greenhouse gases, including methane, that gross gas associated with cow farts that has been destroying the ozone layer, which is absolutely necessary to human survival (via Study). Ultimately, food waste in the U.S. is responsible for anywhere from 6% to 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

However, it seems that the life-altering circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic may have reduced food waste, according to Food Quality and Safety. Of course, there is still much that can be done going forward, but it starts with small steps. That's the message that initiatives like Food Waste Prevention Week (April 4-8) seek to convey. Nevertheless, the support, sponsorship, and activism of major sponsor Walmart can be game-changing. The brand appears to be going all in with various initiatives and philanthropic partnerships.