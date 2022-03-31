Yes, A Bar That Rotates While You Drink Really Exists

Revolving bars and eateries across the world have managed to attain popularity over the years for being unique and offering a special dining experience to customers as they sip on a drink or dig into a delicious meal while enjoying the panoramic views. According to The Guardian, one of the earliest revolving eateries made its debut back in 1962 at the Seattle World's Fair inside the Space Needle.

A Redditor wrote about their dining experience at the eatery and said, "It was certainly expensive compared to a terrestrial restaurant, but you're at the top of the space needle and spinning around ... in my opinion, it's extremely worth it if you're looking for something special and can afford it." Also, per The Guardian, the Cairo Tower in Egypt launched a revolving restaurant in 1961 that once hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for a meal.

The concept of revolving eateries isn't exactly new but is still fairly appealing to those who love unique dining experiences and don't mind paying a little extra for their meal. On that note, New Jersey is set to welcome its first "360-degree rotating bar" in May (via Food & Wine).