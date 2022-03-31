Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Pumped To Try Its New Gluten-Free Chocolate Muffins

Muffins may have become part of a meme following a certain 2007 YouTube video, but viral internet fame isn't the only reason behind the popularity of the individually portioned baked good. Whether you prefer it wrapped in cellophane from 7-Eleven, divvied up in a box from the grocery store, or baked fresh at home, the quick-leavened American muffin (not to be confused with the yeast-leavened English muffin) comes in countless varieties and flavors and is a fantastic excuse to eat cake for breakfast.

Like so many baked goods, however, the average muffin isn't safe to eat for everyone. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, muffins often contain gluten, making them off-limits for those who respond to the structural protein with a dangerous immune reaction. Luckily, gluten-free diets are par for the course these days, and those with gluten intolerance can enjoy a host of foods that traditionally contain the stuff, such as bread and pasta.

Trader Joe's is no stranger to providing these gluten-free alternatives, from hamburger buns to bagels to frozen pizza. And now, as revealed in an Instagram post from @traderjoesglutenfree and @traderjoeslist, the market chain has a new gluten-free sheriff in town: double chocolate muffins.