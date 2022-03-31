Taco John's Has Good News For Dessert Lovers

This news is for fans of cheaply priced churros: The $2 churro is back at Taco John's, according to Chew Boom. This is the latest addition to the fast food chain's $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu, a list of popular items within a $1 to $3 price range. Taco Johns' take on the churro sticks to Spanish tradition: The chain says it's fried onsite and served warm — and covered in cinnamon sugar for sweetness and crunch.

To sample the $2 treat, you'll have to be in a state that actually has a Taco John's store nearby. Although there are hundreds of locations across 23 states, they're largely located in the Midwest. Sorry, New Yorkers and Floridians! Until a TJ's opens near you, you'll have to try your hand at a churros recipe at home — just try to avoid making the biggest churro mistake of using improperly piped batter or too-cold oil, which could result in exploding or deflating desserts.