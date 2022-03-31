Impossible Foods Shoppers Need To Know About Its New Sausage Offerings

Just three weeks after the plant-based food brand released Wild Nuggies for kids, Impossible Foods is continuing its attempt to dominate the alternative meat market with yet another product launch. This time, it's the brand's vegan take on pork sausage links. Per a company press release, new Impossible sausage links come in spicy, bratwurst-style, and Italian-seasoned flavors. They'll begin to pop up at select retailers in the coming weeks, and shoppers can expect to find them in stores across the country this summer.

The product development team at Impossible says the new links look, taste, and cook much like traditional pork sausage, down to a removable casing and a "snap and sizzle" when they hit a hot surface. While this could be a draw for some meat-loving customers, it might be a bit uncanny for those who aren't fans of animal products. Florence Ion of Gizmodo is in the latter camp, concluding in their review of the product that it's unsettlingly close to real sausage, despite its crumblier texture.