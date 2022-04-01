This 'Serious' Insomnia Cookies Giveaway Is The Antidote To April Fool's Jokes

Restaurants always have a great sense of humor when it comes to April Fool's Day. Reader's Digest reports that Krispy Kreme tried to fool customers by reporting that they would change their name to Krispy Creme, Burger King announced a Whopper-flavored toothpaste, and Papa John's posted a video that advertised gallons of garlic sauce for sale. Some top brands haven't pulled any comedic punches this year either.

According to The Drum, Aldi decided to announce a rivalry with Ryanair, Papa John's declared that they had a new pizza collaboration with Pot Noodle, and Kotex announced chocolate hygiene pads. While it seems like every single beloved food brand has taken a stab at an April Fool's joke, Insomnia Cookies came forward with a very serious way to approach the holiday. The brand announced on Instagram that they plan to give away a gratuitous amount of cookies in a post that couldn't help but inspire chuckling due to its overly-dry, humorless tone.